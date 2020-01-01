 Loading…

  5. Pink Lemonade Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Hybrid

Pink Lemonade Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.

