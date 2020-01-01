Welcome to HERB. We were founded on the belief that medical cannabis patients deserve something better than the service and quality commonly found in this industry. We believe in quality over quantity and continuous improvement. We offer responsibly grown and locally sourced cannabis at a great value. We also offer a wide variety of cost-effective concentrates and health conscious edibles. Our representatives are knowledgeable and courteous, and put your satisfaction above all else. We’ll even swing by the local market for you on the way to your house! Try our service and we promise you’ll never look back.