Afgoo Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Herba

Herba Cannabis Pre-rolls Afgoo Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Afgoo

Afgoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

About this brand

