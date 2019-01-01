About this product

We love Space Gem, the only gummy available in California that meets with our exacting quality standards, including being made with full spectrum cold water hash from full season, sun grown plants to provide an especially potent, but balanced, feel good effect. These are vegan and contain no corn syrup. When Wende, Space Gem founder, told us she uses only ingredients she’d put in her own body, we knew we’d found a kindred spirit. Contains: 10 Servings, each containing 4.6mg THC and 5.18 CBD (46mg THC and 51.8mg CBD per Package) Dosage: 1 Spacedrop. With edibles, always remember that they may take up to two hours to reach their full effect, so start slow and low. If you’re new to dosing edibles we suggest starting with 1/4 of a gummy for a 2.5mg dose of THC. See how that affects you, and then increase as you desire. Ingredients: Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Pectin, Coconut Oil*, Cannabis Ice Water Hash, Citric Acid, Flavorings (Sunflower Oil & Natural Flavors)*, Food Color (Sunflower Oil, Plant & Vegetable Extracts). *Organic, Vegan Allergens: Coconut Product Information: Sodium (0g), Sugars (2g), Carbohydrates (3g), Total Fat (0g). Net Weight: 55g (1.94oz)