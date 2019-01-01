About this product

This pure 1:1 CBD oil (no additives whatsoever) delivers gentler relaxation and simple joy any time of day. Perfectly balanced, smooth and delicious. The all glass and ceramic oil cartridge provides the cleanest and purist delivery system, especially when paired with the Brite Labs pen battery which is designed with a smart heating sensor to ensure your oil is vaporized at the optimal temperature regardless of how hard or soft you puff. Not all vape pens are created equal… and in fact, we wouldn’t touch most of those available in the market today with a ten-foot pole. Which is why, in order to satisfy the needs of our discerning customers who enjoy the ease and discretion of cannabis in this format, we worked closely with one of the extraction companies we respect most, to carefully and thoughtfully extract our certified Biodynamic CBD flowers so we could offer an oil cartridge we actually feel good about selling. Brite Labs is a conscious cannabis company committed to using CO2 extraction, with plenty of time and at low temperatures, in order to best preserve the integrity and highest therapeutic potential of the whole plant. The flavor, consistency and full spectrum effect of their oils is second to none. Using a custom blend of carefully selected flowers, the boys at Brite took their time to bring out the best in our therapeutic CBD flowers. Sweet collaboration. Dose: 170mg THC and 170mg CBD in each 500mg cartridge. Start with one or two gentle puffs. Ingredients: 100% pure cannabis oil - NO ADDITIVES WHATSOEVER. Net weight: 0.5g. Vape Cartridges… what you need to know. Using cannabis in this form is new for us humans, and since we don’t have years of studies to ensure it’s safety, we strongly advise sticking to the intelligence of whole plant medicine. Seek full spectrum cannabis oil extracted from sun grown plants using only organic ethanol or C02. Seek vape pens that use only glass and ceramic, rather than metal coils and plastic cartridges. Stay away from cartridges that contain distillate, propylene glycol, fruit terpenes, or non-native terpenes of any kind. Avoid disposable vape pens. They often burn too hot, which burns the oil and volatizes the terpenes. And we feel strongly that using a healing plant shouldn’t include disposing of batteries into our landfills.