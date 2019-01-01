 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blueberry Meyer Lemon (Rose Delights)

Blueberry Meyer Lemon (Rose Delights)

by HerbaBuena

Write a review
HerbaBuena Edibles Candy Blueberry Meyer Lemon (Rose Delights)

$26.00MSRP

About this product

Making great edibles requires craft and creativity, and Rose Delights has both. These Turkish Delight-style infused edibles are made with delectable seasonal fruits, including CCOF certified organic, handpicked Duke blueberries from Triple Delight Farm in Fresno, blended with organic Meyer lemons from their friend Constance’s lemon tree; and infused with their own low-temperature pressed rosin made from full spectrum, solventless rosin made from sungrown cannabis. Not only do they use organic ingredients, but package in minimal, biodegradable paper. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Blueberries, Non-Gmo Potato Starch, Meyer Lemon, Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Citric Acid, Kosher Salt. Cannabis Flower Rosin Coating: Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Tapioca Starch. Made with full spectrum, solventless rosin made from sungrown cannabis. Nutritional Facts: Serving Size: One Delight (4g), Amount per Serving: Calories: 10, Total Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carb: 3g, Total Sugars: 2g. Servings Per Package: 20 pieces. Cannabinoids: 5.17mg THC per piece (103.47 mg THC per package). 0mg CBD Dosage: 1 piece. With edibles, always remember that they may take up to two hours to reach their full effect, so start slow and low. If you’re new to dosing edibles we suggest starting with 1/2 of a piece for a ~ 2.6mg dose of THC. See how that affects you, and then increase as you desire. Net Weight: 80g (2.9oz)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HerbaBuena Logo
HerbaBuena is an ultra-premium cannabis company making and curating super-premium products to serve the needs and desires of sophisticated adult consumers, delivering throughout California. We believe in the importance of whole plant intelligence to provide the greatest balanced, therapeutic effect, and therefore do not offer products that use distillate, isolate, corn syrup, fillers, hydrocarbon extraction or indoor cultivation. Our award-winning line of HerbaBuena products offer full-spectrum, functional medicine to address the most common ailments of modern life, including stress, pain, insomnia and sexual health. In 2015, HerbaBuena released the first-ever Demeter Certified Biodynamic cannabis in California and has served thousands of medical patients throughout California through guided educational and epicurean experiences.