About this product

Making great edibles requires craft and creativity, and Rose Delights has both. These Turkish Delight-style infused edibles are made with delectable seasonal fruits, including CCOF certified organic, handpicked Duke blueberries from Triple Delight Farm in Fresno, blended with organic Meyer lemons from their friend Constance’s lemon tree; and infused with their own low-temperature pressed rosin made from full spectrum, solventless rosin made from sungrown cannabis. Not only do they use organic ingredients, but package in minimal, biodegradable paper. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Blueberries, Non-Gmo Potato Starch, Meyer Lemon, Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Citric Acid, Kosher Salt. Cannabis Flower Rosin Coating: Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Tapioca Starch. Made with full spectrum, solventless rosin made from sungrown cannabis. Nutritional Facts: Serving Size: One Delight (4g), Amount per Serving: Calories: 10, Total Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carb: 3g, Total Sugars: 2g. Servings Per Package: 20 pieces. Cannabinoids: 5.17mg THC per piece (103.47 mg THC per package). 0mg CBD Dosage: 1 piece. With edibles, always remember that they may take up to two hours to reach their full effect, so start slow and low. If you’re new to dosing edibles we suggest starting with 1/2 of a piece for a ~ 2.6mg dose of THC. See how that affects you, and then increase as you desire. Net Weight: 80g (2.9oz)