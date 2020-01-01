 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Good Herb Collection: For Sleep

Good Herb Collection: For Sleep

by HerbaBuena

Write a review
HerbaBuena Other Miscellaneous Good Herb Collection: For Sleep

$249.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

* Wind Down (Indica) Biodynamic Whole Flower Joints (HerbaBuena) * Doze Drops Tincture (The Farmaceuticals Company) * Shut Eye Sublingual Strips (Kin Slips) * Milk Chocolates (Indica) (Garden Society) * CBD Therapy 11:1 Drops (The Farmaceutials Company)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HerbaBuena Logo
HerbaBuena is an ultra-premium cannabis company making and curating super-premium products to serve the needs and desires of sophisticated adult consumers, delivering throughout California. We believe in the importance of whole plant intelligence to provide the greatest balanced, therapeutic effect, and therefore do not offer products that use distillate, isolate, corn syrup, fillers, hydrocarbon extraction or indoor cultivation. Our award-winning line of HerbaBuena products offer full-spectrum, functional medicine to address the most common ailments of modern life, including stress, pain, insomnia and sexual health. In 2015, HerbaBuena released the first-ever Demeter Certified Biodynamic cannabis in California and has served thousands of medical patients throughout California through guided educational and epicurean experiences.