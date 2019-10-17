About this product

This rare landrace cultivar offers a joy-laden, relaxed, functional effect, drawing the body deeper to the earth while allowing the third eye to roam free. A great companion for yoga, nature walks and moments of creative space. With a crystal-laden core, it's sweetly dank with notes of candied orange and earth. Biodynamic Farming: Our cannabis is Demeter-Certified Biodynamic, a holistic, ecological and ethical approach to farming that goes beyond organic to develop the farm as its own contained biodiverse, sustainable and balanced ecosystem. Biodynamics is the oldest agricultural certification in the world and considered the original organic, or regenerative, farming system. The goal of biodynamics is to actually improve the health of the earth, where plants, animals and soil are in a state of total harmony. "Since “USDA Organic” certification isn't an option for cannabis, offering cannabis certified by a trusted organization with a 30-year history is another way to ensure we're providing the purest products and the finest medicine, and setting a new standard for our industry." – Alicia Rose Cultivated and Cured by: Seed & Star, Mendocino. Certified: Demeter Biodynamic Cannabinoids: THC: 21.4% / CBD: 0% Net weight: 3.5g (1/8 oz) "Wow! I have to say, probably the best flower I have ever experienced. The flavors off of the Mango Hash and the Iraqi Landrace are so vibrant, complex and delicious. The landrace is like a sin curve, a couple hours of energy and clarity, then a couple hours of reflection and grounding. The mango has a holistic therapeutic taste and feel, the escape to painlessness, optimism, and joy. You guys are the best. Thank you for all you do!" - Chris L., San Diego (October 17, 2019) "THE HOLISTIC HIGH" - Cannabis Now "TOP 10 PICKS AT EMERALD CUP" - Press Democrat "5 FEMALE-OWNED CALIFORNIA CANNABIS COMPANIES YOU SHOULD BE SUPPORTING" - Bust Magazine