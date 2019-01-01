About this product

Sweet and elegant, Deep Floral will deliver a full-bodied fruity flavor to your roll. As if rolling a bouquet of blooming flowers picked straight from a meadow, this blend's playful zest is bound to wake up your senses to its piquant, floral taste. The blend's strong flavor manifests as delicate hits, while its array of dried flowers offers a unique combination of dynamic calm. DESCRIPTION Package Size: 3.5 inches x 5.25 inches Contains: 9 grams of loose leaf herbs, enough for about 25 rolls.