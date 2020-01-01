 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
25 mg each Quan Gummies

by Herbal Outlander

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Our gummies are made from farm fresh fruit and honey each are hand crafted in small batches and before curing each gummy has isolated add. They are exclusive to a selected group of retail stores In FAIRBANKS AK and Hollywood Fl only check them out in Fairbanks while your traveling at Aurora Apothecary and Chenna Cannabis Or in Salcha Alaska at our home location. There are made fresh each week supplies are limited the time to get them is when you see them in e stores they sellout quickly.

About this brand

All natural USA made and family owned company