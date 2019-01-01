About this product

Herbal Topical’s CBD Herbal Massage Oil is based on an ancient Ayurvedic herbal recipe that targets muscle and joint pain, prepared with 26 organic herbs and plants infused with 99% pure Hemp CBD and Terpenes in a base of certified organic sesame oil. This nourishing and strengthening oil with rejuvenating and analgesic qualities, it is used to soothe sore muscles and tendons.