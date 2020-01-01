 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sugar Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Sugar Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

by Herban Extracts, LLC

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies by Johnston’s Genetics is a sweet cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Sugar Berry. This strain brings GSC’s happy, heavyweight buzz together with the candied indica-dominant genetics of Black Sugar Berry (Black Sugar Rose x Plushberry) to offer consumers a delectable terpene profile rich with notes of anise, tart cherries, dough, and pungent earth. It behaves similarly to Girl Scout Cookies, but offers deeper relaxation that may lead to sleep. This strain’s strong, carefree effects make it ideal for folks looking to nullify stress and enhance mood.    

 

About this brand

Herban Extracts, LLC Logo