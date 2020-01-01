 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Banyan Moon Nursery Madman OG

Banyan Moon Nursery Madman OG

by Herban Supply Co.

Write a review
Herban Supply Co. Cannabis Clones Banyan Moon Nursery Madman OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

LA Con x OG Kush, Indica, 9 - 10 weeks, 2.5 per light, outdoor

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Madman OG

Madman OG

Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep. 

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo