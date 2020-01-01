 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banyan Moon Nursery Blueberry Lambs Bread

by Herban Supply Co.

About this product

Jamaican Strain, Sativa, 9 weeks, outdoor/Indoor

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

