Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) x Mt. Rainer, Hybrid, 8 - 9 weeks, 2.5 per light, Indoor
Be the first to review this product.
Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.