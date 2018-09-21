 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Breakfast
  5. Greenway Medible Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar 100mg THC

Greenway Medible Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar 100mg THC

by Herban Supply Co.

4.711
Greenway Medible Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar 100mg THC
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Breakfast Greenway Medible Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar 100mg THC

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.

11 customer reviews

4.711

About this brand

