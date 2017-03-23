ajw813 on March 23rd, 2017

I'm a huge fan of gummy candy in general so when I first discovered these I was ecstatic. I bought a bag along with some flower and was excited to try them. The taste was pretty good, you sstill have the bitter taste of the THC in the product but the gummy flavor is still there. As with all edibles I gave it a half an hour to an hour to kick in. When it finally kicked in I was in another world. The high was very enjoyable and ended up with me sleeping like a baby. #420sweepstakes