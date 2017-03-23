 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Greenway Medible Gummy Worms 250mg THC

Greenway Medible Gummy Worms 250mg THC

by Herban Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Candy Greenway Medible Gummy Worms 250mg THC

$15.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

ajw813

I'm a huge fan of gummy candy in general so when I first discovered these I was ecstatic. I bought a bag along with some flower and was excited to try them. The taste was pretty good, you sstill have the bitter taste of the THC in the product but the gummy flavor is still there. As with all edibles I gave it a half an hour to an hour to kick in. When it finally kicked in I was in another world. The high was very enjoyable and ended up with me sleeping like a baby. #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo