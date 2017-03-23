 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg THC

Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg THC

by Herban Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Candy Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg THC
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Candy Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg THC

$9.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Princess48

#420sweepstakes gummies taste great and work even better.. Great for times when you need that head high but can't smoke.. Add them to a bag of regular gummies and no one will know your getting high..

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo