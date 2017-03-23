1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.
on March 23rd, 2017
#420sweepstakes gummies taste great and work even better.. Great for times when you need that head high but can't smoke.. Add them to a bag of regular gummies and no one will know your getting high..