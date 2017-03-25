 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Greenway Medibles Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar 500mg THC

by Herban Supply Co.

4.73
$25.00MSRP

About this product

Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.

weedarefamily

This is similar to its name, when I had it, I could sense I was lying under the bright sunshine, and the most important is it’s very easy to lift up your mood, also cure your bad appetite. I used it in several parties and the music was even more beautiful. I’ll totally recommend it to people want to attend parties. #420sweepstakes

bwille

Loved it. Delicous for the mind and body. #420sweepstakes

MarsFromSaturn

Delicious! Nice and chewy and could barely taste the cannabis! I highly recommend! Also pretty strong. I was okay with half a bar. #420sweepstakes

