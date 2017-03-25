300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg CBD - Daytime Blend
by Simply Crafted
$25.00MSRP
Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.
on March 25th, 2017
This is similar to its name, when I had it, I could sense I was lying under the bright sunshine, and the most important is it’s very easy to lift up your mood, also cure your bad appetite. I used it in several parties and the music was even more beautiful. I’ll totally recommend it to people want to attend parties. #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
Loved it. Delicous for the mind and body. #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
Delicious! Nice and chewy and could barely taste the cannabis! I highly recommend! Also pretty strong. I was okay with half a bar. #420sweepstakes