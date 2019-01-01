At Herban Tribe, our mission is to represent authentic cannabis culture. Founded in Eugene, Oregon, Herban Tribe is rooted in two incredible decades of history with music, glassblowing and weed. For us, quality is everything, so we only sell premium cannabis. It begins with our dedication to strains. We strive to produce flower that is the truest possible representation of a strain’s history, essence and ideal. Starting with rare, authentic genetics, we then grow to maximize flavor and effect. This is cannabis for connoisseurs. Using Herban Tribe’s premium varieties, our chefs and confectioners work to create the best tasting, most effective cannabis products available. We take an apothecary approach to handcrafting our award-winning edibles and extracts. They are all conceived and created from scratch using strains deliberately selected for both effect and flavor. Experience for yourself the difference created by our farm to table approach.