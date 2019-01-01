 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection

HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection

by HerbBox Company

Write a review
HerbBox Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection
HerbBox Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection
HerbBox Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection
HerbBox Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil HerbBox - The Acacia Signature CBD Collection

$100.00MSRP

About this product

Add CBD to your daily routine with the Acacia Signature CBD Collection from HerbBox. The Acacia provides you with all the CBD you'll need for a full month. Improve your mood and relieve stress by taking CBD Daily. The Acacia HerbBox includes tinctures, capsules and softgels that are easy to incorporate into your dietary supplement.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HerbBox Company Logo
With a subscription to HerbBox, you will receive a monthly box filled with 30 or more days of CBD Oil Products. We hand curate our boxes using only the best products from the best manufacturers so that you can discover CBD Oil products that work for you.