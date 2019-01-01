About this product
Add CBD to your daily routine with the Acacia Signature CBD Collection from HerbBox. The Acacia provides you with all the CBD you'll need for a full month. Improve your mood and relieve stress by taking CBD Daily. The Acacia HerbBox includes tinctures, capsules and softgels that are easy to incorporate into your dietary supplement.
About this brand
HerbBox Company
With a subscription to HerbBox, you will receive a monthly box filled with 30 or more days of CBD Oil Products. We hand curate our boxes using only the best products from the best manufacturers so that you can discover CBD Oil products that work for you.