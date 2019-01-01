 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HerbBox - The Sage Signature CBD Collection

by HerbBox Company

$100.00MSRP

About this product

With the Sage HerbBox you will receive a collection of hand selected CBD products to add to your grooming regimen. We strive to choose the best products that you will want to use on a daily basis to keep your skin looking healthy. Your skin is your largest organ, take care of it with the health promoting benefits of CBD.

About this brand

With a subscription to HerbBox, you will receive a monthly box filled with 30 or more days of CBD Oil Products. We hand curate our boxes using only the best products from the best manufacturers so that you can discover CBD Oil products that work for you.