About this product

Pineberry is a SUPER unique stain that was only released to a small number of farms in 2018 and will not be released again. Fresh, these flowers smelled like astringent mixed berry candy. Dry, they are very complex offering earthy, musky base notes with hints of grape and pineapple. Pine Berry tested high in beta-myrcene. It composed almost 63% of the terpene profile. This is good news for those looking for a strain to ease the symptoms of chronic pain and inflammation. Flavor: Sappy and sweet. Effects: Enhanced focus, ability to relax. Contains: Cannabis Sativa hemp top flower. Top 3-4” of top on stem + hemp buds. When filling orders, Only the top 4” +/- is left on the stem. We remove all of the fan leaves and cut all the flowers off the bottom half of the stem, leaving just the top 4” +/- of flower on the stem. Total CBD : 15.91% Total terpenes: 5.204% Delta 9-THC : 0.0% R&D potency results available upon request. All orders are shipped with state compliant test results. 100% Organically grown. Zero pesticides. Zero synthetics. All sales are completed in accordance with farm bill 7606. We do not ship outside of the United States. According to 7 U.S.C §5940, the term “industrial hemp” means the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of such plant, whether growing or not, with a Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. Only the Delta-9 THC level is relevant, not THC-A. As shown by the enclosed Certificate of Analysis, this hemp flower has a Delta-9 THC level on a dry weight basis equal to 0%, well below the 0.3% maximum level and, therefore, this flower is hemp, not marijuana, and is perfectly legal to possess and sell. This right applies in any state pursuant to the Full Faith and Credit Clause, Article VI, Section 1 of the Constitution, the Supremacy Clause, Article VI, Section 2 of the Constitution, and the Equal Protection Clause, Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment.