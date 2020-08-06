WHO WE ARE We are a group of Hemp farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and marketers who have come together to make an impact on the Hemp industry. We are passionate about what we do and have centuries of combined industry experience. Our team is quite diverse, members range from ages 21 to 60 and are a plethora of ethnicities. We have all come together to create appealing hemp products that are both high quality and provide the most therapeutic value to the marketplace. We are passionate learners and are always expanding on our knowledge of the capabilities of the Hemp plant. WHAT WE DO We grow hemp, extract hemp into concentrates, and create retail cannabinoid products. We employ the top genetics to grow the most potent and terpene rich hemp flower in the industry. Our extraction methods are all 100% natural and sterile to ensure safe products. We use top of the line packaging to showcase the quality of our products on the shelf. We love introducing consumers to new hemp products and blowing their minds each time! WHEN WE STARTED We launched the same day that CBD became legal in the United States in July 2018. We started with a simple tincture oil and have since expanded to hundreds of different products. We’ve been consistently employing intelligent R&D efforts since launch to introduce these products to the marketplace. We have learned a lot along the way and use that knowledge to make ourselves into better business owners. We started with minimal capital and built our business from total scratch. WHERE WE ARE LOCATED Currently we are located in the heart of the Mojave desert in Las Vegas, NV. While we have locations in other states and cities, this is where you will find our main distribution center. We are located right off of the Las Vegas strip, and participate in local trade-shows whenever we have the chance to do so. Catch us there! WHY WE DO THIS The goal of our company is to provide individuals with a healthier solution to traditional medicines that hemp derived cannabinoids may be able to treat. Many traditional pharmaceuticals come equipped with many negative side effects, often times requiring another pill to combat that side effect. This has been shown to be dangerous and unhealthy in countless instances. We just want to let people know that there may be another solution for them that is 100% safe and healthy for them. We truly want to make hemp derived cannabinoids more mainstream.