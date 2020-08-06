GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$7.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pineapple Express is a great CBD option for those who love to experience the relaxing yet focused effects that Pineapple Express brings along. The terpene profile on this strain is absolutely outstanding. Only those who have tried Pineapple Express can claim that they have tired cannabis as good as this strain right here. Users have reported feeling uplifted, motivated, and creative.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.