About this product

Flowers of Special Sauce are thick and coated in resin with flavors that are otherworldly. A coveted strain for both trimmed flower and full spectrum oil extraction. Testing on this flower showed beta-Caryophyllene makes of 15.4% of the terpene profile. This terpene has been linked with aiding the effects of depression and anxiety. Flavor: Sweet and woody. Effects: Uplifted mind, relaxed body, happiness. Contains: Cannabis Sativa hemp top flower. Top 3-4” of top on stem + hemp buds. When filling orders, Only the top 4” +/- is left on the stem. We remove all of the fan leaves and cut all the flowers off the bottom half of the stem, leaving just the top 4” +/- of flower on the stem. Total CBD : 16.79% Total terpenes: 1.837% Delta 9-THC : 0.0% R&D potency results available upon request. All orders are shipped with state compliant test results. 100% Organically grown. Zero pesticides. Zero synthetics. All sales are completed in accordance with farm bill 7606. We do not ship outside of the United States. According to 7 U.S.C §5940, the term “industrial hemp” means the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of such plant, whether growing or not, with a Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. Only the Delta-9 THC level is relevant, not THC-A. As shown by the enclosed Certificate of Analysis, this hemp flower has a Delta-9 THC level on a dry weight basis equal to 0%, well below the 0.3% maximum level and, therefore, this flower is hemp, not marijuana, and is perfectly legal to possess and sell. This right applies in any state pursuant to the Full Faith and Credit Clause, Article VI, Section 1 of the Constitution, the Supremacy Clause, Article VI, Section 2 of the Constitution, and the Equal Protection Clause, Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment.