Herbology 101 Tour

by Herbology Tours

$129.00MSRP

About this product

The Herbology 101 Vegas Infused Tour will give you a behind the scenes look at the Cannabis industry. From how its grown, extracted, and used for cooking, to its medicinal properties, uses and effects. Come get Highly Educated on this 3.5 hour exclusive access tour! - Pick up from a Las Vegas strip location. - A guided educational tour of Cannabis, its history, health properties, uses, and methods of preparation and consumption. - Tour famous Las Vegas history locations and visit the new hot spots in Vegas. - Visit a Medical Marijuana Card establishment to purchase a medical card if desired. - Visit the first Cannabis Chapel. - Quick Stop at the World Famous Donut Bar Las Vegas location for a free sample. - Visit 2 dispensaries where you can purchase Cannabis at discounted prices available only through our partnerships. - Private membership access to a Las Vegas consumption lounge to light up and enjoy your purchase. - Swag bag of goodies

About this brand

Herbology Tours Logo
Tours, Education, and Entertainment in the Green Space