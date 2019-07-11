 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gold Edition Recovery Drops - 5000mg

by Herbstrong CBD

$325.00MSRP

About this product

Twice the size and 5X the Full Spectrum CBD oil compared to the original 1000mg Recovery Drops. Supercharge recovery and achieve balance for your body and mind. Designed with strength and effectiveness in mind, take a daily dose twice per day to promote wellness throughout your entire body. - 5000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Extract - 10mg CBD Per Drop - Infused in MCT oil - Product of Industrial Hemp ﻿ Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Oil

1 customer review

SarahMcG

this is the only strength i buy now. it lasts way longer and is even stronger than their other stuff. if you have chronic pain like me, this is worth the investment!

About this brand

We, at Herbstrong, pride ourselves on offering highly concentrated products that are highly effective at an affordable price so that everyone can experience the many health benefits of CBD. We keep our products completely natural and do not add in artificial flavors or colors. Use code: LEAFLY20 to save 20% at checkout!