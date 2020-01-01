Chocolate Macarons
by Hervé EdiblesWrite a review
$19.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hervé edibles pack of 3 gluten-free chocolate ganache macarons made with almond flour and brushed with 23K gold. herve.fr
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hervé Edibles
Founded in the classic art of pâtisserie creation Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts. Hervé produces exquisite macarons, desserts and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé. A collection of luxury sweets for the modern discerning consumer of infused edibles.