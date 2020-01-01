 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBG Blend Cartridge

CBG Blend Cartridge

by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

Write a review
Heylo Cannabis Extracts Concentrates Cartridges CBG Blend Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CBG Blend Cartridge by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Heylo Cannabis Extracts Logo
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals. Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.