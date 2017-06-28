Dutch 47 Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Dutch 47 Cartridge 0.5g by Heylo Cannabis Extracts
About this strain
Dutch 47
Bred by Washington’s Trail Blazin’, Dutch 47 is a cross of Dutch Treat and AK-47. Buds are green with light trichomes and a flurry of orange hairs. It has a sweet citrus flavoring with subtle earthy undertones that may leave you feeling upbeat and creative.