  5. GSC CBD Cartridge 1g

GSC CBD Cartridge 1g

by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

GSC CBD Cartridge 1g by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals. Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.