Huckleberry Soda #5 Cartridge 0.5g
by Heylo Cannabis ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Huckleberry Soda #5 Cartridge 0.5g by Heylo Cannabis Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Huckleberry Soda
Bred by Cascade Gnome, Huckleberry Soda crosses Black Cherry Soda with Huckleberry Hound. Big dense buds are purple in color with light green accents and pungent berry flavoring. Pungent berry flavors come through on each exhale, which may leave you stuck to the couch in extreme comfort.