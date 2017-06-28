Mother of Dragons Refined Cartridge
This NEW Limited Edition oil is a blend of outdoor grown goodness. The blend includes: Dragon Breath, Dragon Lady, Jack's Dragon, Jack's Dragon Girl, Doug's Girl, White Widow and Harle-Tsu. Rare Cannabinoids include: 3.2% CBG 2.7% CBN 2.1% CBC - Heylocannabis.com TERPENES: VALENCENE, CARYOPHYLLENE, HUMULENE
