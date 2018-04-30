 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Remedy Pax Pod 0.5g

Remedy Pax Pod 0.5g

by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

Heylo Cannabis Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Remedy Pax Pod 0.5g

Remedy Pax Pod 0.5g by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

1 customer review

DBradley

Picked up a Heylo Remedy 15:1 CBD-THC cartridge at The Bakeree (great budtenders!). Was extremely pleased with Heylo's Remedy - best high CBD cart I've tried (albeit limited sample size and will stay so as long as I can keep tracking this down). Product had very easy pull, nice natural terpene-rich taste, and the calming effects I was looking for. After researching Heylo I felt very confident about the quality/safety of the product. Great bonus that they list the terpene % along with the THC/CBD. This should be standard!

About this strain

Remedy

Remedy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

About this brand

100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals. Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.