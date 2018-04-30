DBradley
on April 30th, 2018
Picked up a Heylo Remedy 15:1 CBD-THC cartridge at The Bakeree (great budtenders!). Was extremely pleased with Heylo's Remedy - best high CBD cart I've tried (albeit limited sample size and will stay so as long as I can keep tracking this down). Product had very easy pull, nice natural terpene-rich taste, and the calming effects I was looking for. After researching Heylo I felt very confident about the quality/safety of the product. Great bonus that they list the terpene % along with the THC/CBD. This should be standard!