Sky Master Raw Cartridge 1g
by Heylo Cannabis Extracts
About this product
Full Bud + Native Terpenes 100% Pure CO2 Extract
About this strain
Sky Master
Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go.