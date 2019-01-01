 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. CBD Dark Chocolate

CBD Dark Chocolate

by HI-FI Edibles

Write a review
HI-FI Edibles Edibles Chocolates CBD Dark Chocolate

About this product

This semi-sweet chocolate bar is CBD infused and enjoyable. Our cannabis bar of healing brings relief to patients by providing a strong, delectable, smooth dark chocolate taste. It’s smooth, it’s tasty, it’s medicinal.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HI-FI Edibles Logo
We are taking the next step in the evolving cannabis movement. Our approach to making the finest quality edibles is evident in the attention to detail. Hence, we craft our chocolate with good intentions and the highest quality ingredients. We are dedicated to consistency which is why we start with highly refined oil.