About this product
This semi-sweet chocolate bar is CBD infused and enjoyable. Our cannabis bar of healing brings relief to patients by providing a strong, delectable, smooth dark chocolate taste. It’s smooth, it’s tasty, it’s medicinal.
About this brand
HI-FI Edibles
We are taking the next step in the evolving cannabis movement. Our approach to making the finest quality edibles is evident in the attention to detail. Hence, we craft our chocolate with good intentions and the highest quality ingredients. We are dedicated to consistency which is why we start with highly refined oil.