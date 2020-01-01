 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Black Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

Black Diesel

Black Diesel

This infamous sativa strain is the proud winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, solidifying its regal position within the cannabis world. Bred using the genetics of NYC Diesel, Black Diesel’s dense purple flowers have not only an impressive appearance, but also an intense, favorable pungence with sour and fruity undertones. Bred by Advanced Seeds, this plant struggles with mold resistance but compensates with a high yield and THC content. Although Black Diesel produces some traditionally indica effects, patients often find this strain to be well-balanced, beginning with an intense sativa onset followed by a heavy-lidded indica lull.

