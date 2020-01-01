 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Grape Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

HI Guys by Cowlitz Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Grape Cookies

Grape Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale. 

