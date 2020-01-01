 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack

by hi-klas

hi-klas Cannabis Pre-rolls White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack

About this strain

White Fire Alien OG

White Fire Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Fire Alien OG is a 60% indica strain bred by OG Raskal. With a sweet lemon aroma, this hybrid cross mixes The White with Fire Alien Kush for a full-body calm that eases pain, anxiety, and tension. There’s no better way to conclude a hard day’s work than with a stress-relieving dose of White Fire Alien OG.

