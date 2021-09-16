 Loading…
  5. Space Rings: 2500mg

Space Rings: 2500mg

by Hi On Nature

About this product

Beware, the space rings are out of this world. Brace yourself before getting on this rocket ship. 🚀 You may end up in a galaxy far, far away. Hi on Nature Delta 8 gummies are hemp derived and handcrafted in house with professional grade ingredients. We incorporate innovative techniques and diligent quality control to ensure that each candy is properly dosed. Our wide variety of unique gummies are heat resistant and shelf stable. You won't find this level of quality anywhere else! Our Delta 8 is naturally extracted from Farm Bill compliant hemp. • Total Delta 8 Content: 2500mg • Delta 8 Content Per Gummy: 250mg • Gummies per Pack: 10 • Serving Size: 1/4 gummy • Container: Resealable Mylar bag • Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate • Extraction Material: Farm Bill Compliant Hemp • Delta-9 THC Content: None detected

About this brand

In a world full of stress, say Hi to a new kind of chill. Hi On Nature is a Los Angeles-based cannaceuticals company on a mission to bring the calming benefits of industry-disrupting hemp extracts like Delta 8 to those who seek relief from the endless grind of everyday life. Our Delta 8 THC is naturally derived from premium west coast-grown hemp and our terpene-rich eighths, prerolls, edibles, and concentrates are meticulously tested at a third-party, multi-accredited facility. The flavor-forward recipes for our products are uniquely crafted in-house with a proprietary dosing method for a tasty and accurate experience each time. Safety and consistency are at the core of our manufacturing process and we proudly don’t cut corners when it comes to creating high quality, compliant, feel-good products.

