We know, another "alternative" seltzer, right? Wrong! Hi5 is a fast-acting, revolutionary new cannabis drink with zero calories, natural fruit flavors, and 5mg of THC from locally grown cannabis in every can. Why wait for the fun to begin? Hi5 seltzers are infused with nano-emulsified THC for fast-acting effects. That way, you can avoid the "I don't feel anything, I'll eat another" danger zone that everyone has a story about, like that one time at that concert… Hi5 sour chews provide the same fast-acting effects and pack a serious punch of fruity deliciousness. Gluten-Free? Yup! Delicious? Obviously. They’re the perfect treat for all occasions.