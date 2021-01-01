 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Hi5 Cannabis Seltzer: Pomegranate

Hi5 Cannabis Seltzer: Pomegranate

by Hi5

Write a review
Hi5 Edibles Beverages Hi5 Cannabis Seltzer: Pomegranate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural pomegranate flavor. The ancient Greeks believed that the pomegranate tree sprang from the blood of Dionysus, the god of wine. We think history is dope, and with zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free, Hi5 is dope, too. Each 4-pack includes four 12 ounce cans designed to take effect in five minutes. It may be a product of the gods.

About this brand

Hi5 Logo
We know, another "alternative" seltzer, right? Wrong! Hi5 is a fast-acting, revolutionary new cannabis drink with zero calories, natural fruit flavors, and 5mg of THC from locally grown cannabis in every can. Why wait for the fun to begin? Hi5 seltzers are infused with nano-emulsified THC for fast-acting effects. That way, you can avoid the "I don't feel anything, I'll eat another" danger zone that everyone has a story about, like that one time at that concert… Hi5 sour chews provide the same fast-acting effects and pack a serious punch of fruity deliciousness. Gluten-Free? Yup! Delicious? Obviously. They’re the perfect treat for all occasions.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review