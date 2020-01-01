 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. HiHoney 4oz 600mg

HiHoney 4oz 600mg

by HiBuddy Organics

About this product

Infused honey is a more gentle, healthier alternative to smoking. To ensure top quality products for our patients, our THC infused honey is scientifically tested for potency. Our delicious honey is 100% pure, Arizona honey that has not been altered or filtered, leaving all the important enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants behind. It has several methods of consumption; eaten by itself, spread onto morning toast, or stirred into a hot beverage.

About this brand

Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers. At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.