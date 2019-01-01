About this product
Enjoy this bright, refreshing citrus lavender concoction, blended with hemp seed oil and our industrial hemp extract! 600 mg of industrial hemp extract derived from the full plant provides all of the natural compounds you are looking for!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hidden Lake
Whether you are experiencing the elements of life or of nature, Hidden Lake is here to help you find your balance. We are a group of sustainably driven farmers, biologists, chemists, engineers, outdoor enthusiasts, creative thinkers and consumers who are committed to the well being of people and our planet. We established Hidden Lake because we acknowledged that the cannabis industry was being fundamentally misunderstood and underutilized. When used to its full potential, industrial hemp will help us tackle a collection of the problems inherent to the modern world. We recognize the demand for domestic innovation, transparency and scientific development in the industry. We will revolutionize the market through education, partnerships, and advocacy while supplying the highest quality hemp extract products.