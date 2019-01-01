 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Clearwater Cream Lotion - Bergamot - 1.7 oz

Clearwater Cream Lotion - Bergamot - 1.7 oz

by Hidden Lake

$30.00MSRP

About this product

For those looking for a silky smooth topical lotion, our Clearwater Cream boasts 300 mg of our industrial hemp extract, the crisp and refreshing fragrance of bergamot, all for an affordable price.

About this brand

Whether you are experiencing the elements of life or of nature, Hidden Lake is here to help you find your balance. We are a group of sustainably driven farmers, biologists, chemists, engineers, outdoor enthusiasts, creative thinkers and consumers who are committed to the well being of people and our planet. We established Hidden Lake because we acknowledged that the cannabis industry was being fundamentally misunderstood and underutilized. When used to its full potential, industrial hemp will help us tackle a collection of the problems inherent to the modern world. We recognize the demand for domestic innovation, transparency and scientific development in the industry. We will revolutionize the market through education, partnerships, and advocacy while supplying the highest quality hemp extract products.