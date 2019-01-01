 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape




Afghani

by Hidden Valley Clones

$7.00MSRP

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

Providing the best cannabis clones in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside to home growers and commercial growers. Clones, XL Clones, Pre-Teens, Teens, Large Plants. Strains include: Cosmic Glue #6, Astro Chimp #9, Blueberry OG, Sunday Driver, Alien OG, Cassidy St. Cookies, Holy Grail OG, Platinum OG, Tahoe OG, Blueberry Muffins, Mimosa 5, Cherrygasm, Cherry Pie, Space Queen, GG4, GSC, Mendo Breath, Super Silver Haze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Blue Zkittlez, Afghani, King Kush, Bruce Banner, Do-Si-Dos, Bubba Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Kush Check out our website for more information on our company and our products by visiting https://www.hiddenvalleyclones.com/ or by calling directly at (619) 720-2646