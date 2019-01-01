 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Hidden Valley Clones

Super Silver Haze: (Skunk X Haze) X (Northern Lights X Haze) The Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze strains combine forces to give the Super Silver strain star-studded genetics. It is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that has become one of the building blocks for superior cannabis since it was released in the 90's.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Providing the best cannabis clones in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside to home growers and commercial growers. Clones, XL Clones, Pre-Teens, Teens, Large Plants. Strains include: Cosmic Glue #6, Astro Chimp #9, Blueberry OG, Sunday Driver, Alien OG, Cassidy St. Cookies, Holy Grail OG, Platinum OG, Tahoe OG, Blueberry Muffins, Mimosa 5, Cherrygasm, Cherry Pie, Space Queen, GG4, GSC, Mendo Breath, Super Silver Haze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Blue Zkittlez, Afghani, King Kush, Bruce Banner, Do-Si-Dos, Bubba Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Kush Check out our website for more information on our company and our products by visiting https://www.hiddenvalleyclones.com/ or by calling directly at (619) 720-2646