Sativa

Lemon Zest

by Caliber

Caliber Cannabis Flower Lemon Zest

Our deep respect for the art of growing cannabis traces back to the farm. Since the beginning, we’ve been driven by a single ambition: to cultivate the highest-quality flower for the connoisseur and newcomer alike.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Lemon Zest is another undisclosed cross from Wolf Genetics. As described by the grower, this strain expresses a unique smell of pungent lemon zest, butter, and hashy earth. The flavor is a mixture of pungent berries and lemon intermixed with a creamy, unctuous undertone. This plant grows fist-like flowers with a productive calyx-to-leaf ratio, leading to resinous buds that weigh heavy on the branches–so heavy that bracing or trellising may be needed to support the large colas. Lemon Zest’s effects are creative and lucid, making it an excellent option at all times of the day.

 

