  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Bubblicious Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Bubblicious Live Resin 1g

by High Country Healing

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Bubblicious

Bubblicious
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

About this brand

High Country Healing